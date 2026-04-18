Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $59,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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