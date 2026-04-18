Michael Dean Brown Sells 2,612 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $206,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,496,937. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Dean Brown sold 8,910 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $704,068.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,941,459.30.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $4,949,645.80.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travel + Leisure

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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