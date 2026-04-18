BNY (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $143.00 price target on BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on BNY from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BNY from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

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BNY Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. BNY has a fifty-two week low of $73.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. BNY’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BNY by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BNY by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 257,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BNY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BNY

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

About BNY

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BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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