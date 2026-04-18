Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

CVSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

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Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.94 per share, for a total transaction of $897,356.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,371.30. The trade was a 53.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,236 shares of company stock worth $3,752,866. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

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Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: CVSA) is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

Further Reading

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