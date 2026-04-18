Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.8250, but opened at $36.83. Sumitomo shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Sumitomo Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

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Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country’s major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo’s business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

Further Reading

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