Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 10.6% – Should You Sell?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.28.

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Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

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