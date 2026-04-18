Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Shares Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.9620 and last traded at $12.9620. 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

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Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: MNARF) is an open-ended real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of multi-residential rental properties. Through its sponsor, Morguard Corporation, the trust focuses on acquiring, developing and managing apartment communities in key North American markets. Its asset mix spans mid-rise and high-rise buildings as well as purpose-built rental communities designed to serve a broad tenant base, from young professionals to families and seniors.

The trust leverages the property management and leasing capabilities of Morguard’s in-house team, providing services that include marketing, maintenance and tenant relations.

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