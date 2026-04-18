Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 55,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 165,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMMNY shares. Zacks Research raised Siemens Healthineers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Healthineers AG is a leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of products and services for the healthcare sector. Headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, the company focuses on diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, in vitro diagnostics and advanced digital health solutions. As a spin-off from Siemens AG, Siemens Healthineers has leveraged decades of engineering expertise to establish a comprehensive portfolio that addresses critical needs in modern healthcare.

The company’s core offerings include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray and molecular imaging systems, as well as laboratory diagnostics equipment and point-of-care testing devices.

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