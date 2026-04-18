Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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