Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:WAB opened at $263.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $165.17 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.52.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.21, for a total transaction of $924,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,785.21. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 92,364 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.