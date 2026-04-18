Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Evercore upgraded DexCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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