Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 9,390 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $377,947.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,582.75. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,390 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $363,768.60.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART opened at $41.39 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CART

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 35.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maplebear by 9.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

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Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

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