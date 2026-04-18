Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE: ARDC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. Launched in mid-2019, the fund is sponsored and managed by Ares Management Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager. ARDC’s investment objective centers on generating current income with an emphasis on preserving capital, drawing on Ares’s extensive experience in the credit markets.

The fund deploys capital across a broad spectrum of corporate credit opportunities, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, subordinated debt and direct lending to middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.