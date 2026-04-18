Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,414 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.63.

Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $278.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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