ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $484.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $378.35 and a twelve month high of $505.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

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