China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $43.0970. 25,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 194,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

CYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.0%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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