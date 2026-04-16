Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $745.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $740.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.17.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $529.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.68. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

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Spotify Technology Company Profile

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Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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