Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $22.74 Million Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 256,932 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,741,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Core Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

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Core Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.25. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -13.29%.

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $4,122,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. The trade was a 28.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 6,000 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,717.80. This trade represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

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About Core Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

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