Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR). In a filing disclosed on April 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amcor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 3/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 2/18/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 2/13/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 2/5/2026.

Amcor Trading Down 1.1%

AMCR traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,374. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 169.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amcor

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Amcor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Amcor

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Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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