Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,905,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,726,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159,024 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,799 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 195.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 4.9%

UEC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 1.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.