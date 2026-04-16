Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $79,513.07 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Ross Moat sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $79,513.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,634.01. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ross Moat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Ross Moat sold 2,367 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $114,988.86.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.