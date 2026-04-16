Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,956 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Medpace from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MEDP opened at $518.54 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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