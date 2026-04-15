Tribridge Partners Financial LLC Buys 15,316 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Tribridge Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 253.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

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