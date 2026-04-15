Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Sells 29,422 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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