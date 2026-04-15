Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 213.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 917.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 102.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,725,912.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,781,796.23. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 701,042 shares of company stock valued at $88,018,149. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.Astera Labs’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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