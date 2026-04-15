Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 149,923 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,923 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $90,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,946.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

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iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $80.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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