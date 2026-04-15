tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading 10.3% Higher – What’s Next?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8. Approximately 156,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 281,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, tinyBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on tinyBuild

tinyBuild Stock Up 17.2%

tinyBuild Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £33.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe. The Group’s broad geographical footprint enables the Company to source high-potential IP, access cost-effective development resources, and build a loyal customer base through its innovative grassroots marketing.

tinyBuild was admitted to AIM, a market by the London Stock Exchange, in March 2021.

For further information, visit: www.tinybuildinvestors.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.