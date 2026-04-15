Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,881 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 19,087 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,886 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 25.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

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Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WEA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 1,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.44.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Inc (NYSE: WEA) is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund achieves this objective through a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments, including government and corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other income-producing debt obligations. By investing across various sectors and credit qualities, the fund aims to balance income generation with risk management.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes active security selection and broad diversification.

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