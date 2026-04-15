AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $6.25. AUO shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

AUO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

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AUO Company Profile

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AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin‐film‐transistor liquid crystal display (TFT‐LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high‐resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT‐LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

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