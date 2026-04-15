ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.61 and last traded at $61.5220, with a volume of 10463229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 1.5%
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.89.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
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