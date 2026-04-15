Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

PKG traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $205.59. The company had a trading volume of 90,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,439. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $176.45 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,185,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,349,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,997,000 after purchasing an additional 231,474 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,816,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,897,000 after buying an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corporation of America

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Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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