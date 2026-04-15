Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative return on equity of 129.57% and a negative net margin of 6,393.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from Aduro Clean Technologies’ conference call:

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Aduro’s proprietary chemolysis platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors.

platform claims to convert mixed, contaminated waste plastics into drop-in circular naphtha at lower temperature, with higher yields and without hydrogenation, enabling smaller-scale commercial units and positioning it as differentiated vs pyrolysis competitors. Execution progress includes an operational pilot in London, Ontario informing design, paid testing/collaborations with majors (e.g., Shell, Total), and a planned first-of-a-kind 10,000 tpa semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027.

semi-commercial unit at Chemelot targeted for H2 2027. Regulatory tailwinds in Europe (recycled-content mandates and extended producer responsibility) should increase demand for qualifying circular feedstock, and management asserts Aduro’s output will qualify at a substantially higher rate than many pyrolysis alternatives.

Financially, Aduro recently raised ~ CAD 23M , reports about CAD 40M cash on hand and ~ 34% insider ownership , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk.

, reports about cash on hand and ~ , which management says supports near-term operations and reduces near-term dilution risk. Material execution risks remain — investors should watch pilot yield, engineering and environmental data, licensing traction, and timely scale-up to the first commercial unit, as delays or underperformance would materially affect timelines and valuation.

Aduro Clean Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 50,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,256. Aduro Clean Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aduro Clean Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Aduro Clean Technologies Company Profile

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Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company’s core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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