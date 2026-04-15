Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GS. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $839.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.48.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:GS traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $905.97. 428,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $868.74 and a 200 day moving average of $855.93. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $492.69 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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