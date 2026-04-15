Lansing Street Advisors Has $9.98 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ opened at $628.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.92. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $427.93 and a 1 year high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Premarket coverage points to QQQ strength as Nasdaq-heavy names gained, helping lift the ETF. This report flags the ETF’s early-session upside as a direct driver of QQQ momentum. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Rising Today, 4-14-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Financial Times coverage on Invesco’s positioning around the QQQ brand highlights issuer strategy and competitive dynamics in the ETF space—important for long-term market share but more structural than an immediate price catalyst. ‘There is only one QQQ,’ prays Invesco
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF.com relaunched a fund-flows tracking tool that improves transparency on capital movement across ETFs and issuers—useful for monitoring QQQ flows but not an immediate price mover. ETF Fund Flows Tool: Track ETF, Issuer Asset Class Flows
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry discussion (Bloomberg ETF IQ) about competition in the $20T ETF market highlights rising pressure on marquee ETFs like QQQ; this is a medium-term thematic concern for fee/flow dynamics. Inside the $20T ETF Industry, ‘QQQ’ Competition Heats Up | ETF IQ 4/13/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines — notably coverage that Iran-related tensions could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — have pressured tech and the Nasdaq; such risk-off moves can weigh on QQQ given its tech concentration. The Biggest Things Driving the Nasdaq Lower Today: Iran Blockade Rattles Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Broad market caution ahead of key inflation prints is keeping intraday volatility elevated; investors often rotate away from growth/tech on hawkish inflation signals, which can temporarily pressure QQQ. Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Bloom Soars On This Oracle News (Live Coverage)
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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