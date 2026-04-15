BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,718 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 10,261 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Avise Financial Cooperative Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

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BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.94. 1,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The company has a market cap of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.54.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition. LCTD was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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