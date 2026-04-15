Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.53.

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Teradyne Stock Down 1.2%

TER traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.04. The stock had a trading volume of 423,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.77. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $68.24 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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