Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

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