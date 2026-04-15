Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,434. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $249,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 441,258 shares in the company, valued at $44,765,624.10. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 416,419 shares of company stock worth $49,395,410 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of DustPhotonics to add silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech and deepen Credo’s role in AI/data‑center connectivity; management says the deal broadens addressable market and complements Credo’s connectivity product mix. Read More.

Announced acquisition of DustPhotonics to add silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech and deepen Credo’s role in AI/data‑center connectivity; management says the deal broadens addressable market and complements Credo’s connectivity product mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and Jefferies recently began coverage with a bullish view on Credo’s AI infrastructure opportunity — these endorsements help validate the strategic rationale for the deal. Read More.

Institutional analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and Jefferies recently began coverage with a bullish view on Credo’s AI infrastructure opportunity — these endorsements help validate the strategic rationale for the deal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — unusual, large call buying has been reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and indicate investor conviction around the M&A/AI thesis. Read More.

Heavy call‑option activity — unusual, large call buying has been reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and indicate investor conviction around the M&A/AI thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report, expanding environmental transparency — relevant for ESG investors but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Company released its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report, expanding environmental transparency — relevant for ESG investors but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management/analysts held an M&A call (transcript available) to outline deal rationale and integration plans — investors will watch for guidance on timing, expected synergies and detals on how the acquisition affects margins and revenue mix. Read More.

Management/analysts held an M&A call (transcript available) to outline deal rationale and integration plans — investors will watch for guidance on timing, expected synergies and detals on how the acquisition affects margins and revenue mix. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Credo from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” noting near‑term estimate trends — this introduces some analyst dissent that could cap upside if others echo the view. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded Credo from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” noting near‑term estimate trends — this introduces some analyst dissent that could cap upside if others echo the view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his stake, insider sales can be viewed negatively by some short‑term traders. Read More.

About Credo Technology Group

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Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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