Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698,672. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,956 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Mondelez International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage with a “strong‑buy”/buy recommendation and a $70 price target, signaling meaningful upside expectations from a key sell‑side shop. BTIG initiates coverage

BTIG initiated coverage with a “strong‑buy”/buy recommendation and a $70 price target, signaling meaningful upside expectations from a key sell‑side shop. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and reiterated a Buy, citing favorable management commentary and positioning within packaged foods. BofA boosts outlook

Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and reiterated a Buy, citing favorable management commentary and positioning within packaged foods. Positive Sentiment: Mondelez is rolling out a major summer soccer marketing push (Chips Ahoy!, Ritz and sweepstakes) featuring Christian Pulisic, Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson and Pitbull to drive Gen Z engagement and limited‑edition product sales. This could support top‑line growth and category momentum. All‑star summer campaign MarketingDive campaign detail

Mondelez is rolling out a major summer soccer marketing push (Chips Ahoy!, Ritz and sweepstakes) featuring Christian Pulisic, Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson and Pitbull to drive Gen Z engagement and limited‑edition product sales. This could support top‑line growth and category momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Mondelez publicly stated it was not the target of recent EU antitrust raids, which reduces regulatory uncertainty tied to those specific enforcement actions. EU raids statement

Mondelez publicly stated it was not the target of recent EU antitrust raids, which reduces regulatory uncertainty tied to those specific enforcement actions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha reiteration, other buy ratings) add back‑stop to the share story but may already be priced in. Seeking Alpha coverage

Analyst coverage and bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha reiteration, other buy ratings) add back‑stop to the share story but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Broader U.S. food sector concerns — slower growth outlook and shifting consumer behavior — are pressuring peers and investor sentiment toward packaged‑food names. Sector growth uncertainty

Broader U.S. food sector concerns — slower growth outlook and shifting consumer behavior — are pressuring peers and investor sentiment toward packaged‑food names. Negative Sentiment: Commodity dynamics: cocoa prices have been retreating but Mondelez’s hedging means benefits may lag, producing a near‑term earnings disconnect that can weigh on sentiment even as input costs normalize. Cocoa hedge impact

About Mondelez International

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Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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