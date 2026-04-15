iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 3648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.49.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 915,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Cassilly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,140,000.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility). SMLF was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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