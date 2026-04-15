Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,998 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the March 15th total of 31,279 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

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Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on silver and associated base metals. The company’s core asset is the Sierra Mojada project, an advanced‐stage silver–lead–zinc deposit located in Coahuila State, Mexico. Sierra Mojada hosts both high‐grade massive sulphide zones and broader, lower‐grade mineralization, making it one of the largest undeveloped silver resources in North America.

At Sierra Mojada, Silver Bull has completed extensive drilling programs and preliminary economic studies under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

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