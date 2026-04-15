Presidio Production Company (NYSE:FTW) Plans $0.10 Special Dividend

Presidio Production Company (NYSE:FTW – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Monday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Presidio Production Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE FTW opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Presidio Production has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

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Presidio Production Co is a U.S.-based energy company focused on acquiring, operating and optimizing mature oil and gas assets with a disciplined, technology-driven model.

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