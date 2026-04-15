Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Himalaya Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $642.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million.

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Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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