Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 44,230 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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