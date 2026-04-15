One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. iA Financial set a $9.00 target price on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised One Stop Systems from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

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One Stop Systems Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OSS stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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