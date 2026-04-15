McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Lifted by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,773,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,757,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,445,899,000 after purchasing an additional 286,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,422,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,343,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Positive Sentiment: Nationwide beverage rollout — McDonald’s is adding energy drinks (including a Red Bull Dragonberry mix), refreshers and crafted sodas to U.S. menus to boost traffic, ticket sizes and beverage margins; investors view this as a scalable, higher‑margin growth lever. Article Title

Nationwide beverage rollout — McDonald’s is adding energy drinks (including a Red Bull Dragonberry mix), refreshers and crafted sodas to U.S. menus to boost traffic, ticket sizes and beverage margins; investors view this as a scalable, higher‑margin growth lever. Positive Sentiment: Value expansion — Management is rolling out an “under $3” value menu to drive low‑price transactions and frequency, a direct attempt to stabilize comps and bring back price‑sensitive customers. Article Title

Value expansion — Management is rolling out an “under $3” value menu to drive low‑price transactions and frequency, a direct attempt to stabilize comps and bring back price‑sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Cultural marketing buzz — Short‑term promotional tie‑ins (K‑pop collab, viral CEO tasting clips) are generating social engagement that may lift traffic temporarily but have uncertain long‑term financial impact. Article Title

Cultural marketing buzz — Short‑term promotional tie‑ins (K‑pop collab, viral CEO tasting clips) are generating social engagement that may lift traffic temporarily but have uncertain long‑term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Joseph Erlinger (President, U.S. operations) sold 2,626 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; routine but can weigh on sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Article Title

Insider selling disclosed — Joseph Erlinger (President, U.S. operations) sold 2,626 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; routine but can weigh on sentiment when combined with other headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — A lawsuit by former Black executives alleging discrimination is headed to trial, introducing litigation risk and potential reputational/financial distraction. Article Title

Legal overhang — A lawsuit by former Black executives alleging discrimination is headed to trial, introducing litigation risk and potential reputational/financial distraction. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term share weakness and sector volatility — MCD has fallen over 6% this month amid consumer‑spend and coffee/energy‑category moves; analysts still see upside (average targets ~$340s), but short‑term pressure persists. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $303.20 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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