Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.96% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $57,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 131.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,778,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 306.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of group‐oriented, large convention center hotel resorts. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its Gaylord Hotels brand, offering integrated resort, convention, entertainment and dining experiences under long‐term management agreements with Marriott International.

Ryman’s flagship properties include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas/Fort Worth and Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

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