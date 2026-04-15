Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,703 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

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Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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