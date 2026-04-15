First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of FCEF stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
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