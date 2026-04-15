First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2026

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCEF stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.