Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 inflows into Chinese gold ETFs show real demand accumulation that supports global bullion flows and ETF holdings such as GLDM. Chinese gold ETFs see record inflows in Q1 as investors, wholesalers and the PBoC jumped on lower prices to stock up – WGC’s Jia
- Positive Sentiment: Gold is receiving support from a softer U.S. dollar and traders pricing de‑escalation in the Middle East, which makes bullion more attractive and boosts ETF demand. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rallies As Traders Bet On De-Escalation In The Middle East
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum across FXEmpire forecasts points to upside targets and resistance tests for gold, encouraging short-term bullish positioning in gold ETFs. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Extends Toward Resistance Zone
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS says gold could rally substantially if geopolitical risk stays high and rate-cut expectations rise — a conditional view that leaves ETF flows sensitive to news. Gold will ‘rally substantially if geopolitical uncertainty remains high while interest rate expectations come down’ – UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical levels and analyst notes are providing trade ideas for active investors; these are helpful for timing ETF entries but do not change fundamentals. Gold market analysis for April 14 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil and hotter inflation data at times have lifted dollar and rate-risk narratives, pressuring gold — this increases the chance of volatile reversals for GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Will $100+ Oil and Hot PPI Hit Bullish Sentiment?
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier collapse in U.S.‑Iran talks briefly strengthened the dollar and pushed gold lower, underscoring geopolitical headlines can cut both ways and trigger outflows from gold ETFs. Gold Falls as Dollar Strengthens After U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Collapse
- Negative Sentiment: Some research houses and analysts warn the bull market may pause for months, which could cap net inflows into ETFs like GLDM if momentum fades. Gold and silver send bearish signals that the bull market may be on hold for months to come – Heraeus
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
Further Reading
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