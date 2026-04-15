Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 541,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,395,000 after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

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